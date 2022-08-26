One in six Japanese newborns will lose contact with one of their parents due to one-parent custody in Japan, where family abductions have given birth to a lucrative business with the collusion of the system.
A child looks at her mother filling her ballot for the lower house election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, 31 October 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON
A father and his children walk past instant noodles packages displayed at the Cup Noodles Museum in Yokohama, Japan, 15 September 2021 (issued 18 September 2021). EFE-EPA FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON