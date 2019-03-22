Two workers monitor giant screen at a vigilance center that collects images from restaurants in Shanghai using artificial intelligence to detect unhygienic practices at restaurants in China, Mar.22, 2019, EFE-EFE/Paula Escalada Medrano

Chefs at a kitchen in a Shanghai restaurant work under the surveillance of artificial intelligence-fitted cameras to detect unhygienic practices, Shanghai, China, Mar.22, 2019, EFE-EPA/Paula Escalada Medrano

Chefs at a kitchen in a Shanghai restaurant work under the surveillance of artificial intelligence-fitted cameras to detect unhygienic practices, Shanghai, China, Mar.22, 2019, EFE-EPA/Paula Escalada Medrano

Unhygienic practices may soon be a thing of the past at eateries in Shanghai with authorities installing cutting-edge artificial intelligence devices at restaurants that alerts administrators in case anything is found wrong with the food being cooked or served.

Since January this year, some 1,700 cameras have been installed in 800 restaurants in Minhang district under a plan which seeks to ensure "food safety", a matter which Chinese are considerably concerned about, Wu Jun, director of the Minhang District Market Supervision and Management Bureau, told EFE.