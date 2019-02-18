Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) makes a statement on cyber security in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Feb 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A recent cyberattack on the Australian Parliament was carried out by a "sophisticated" group controlled by a foreign government, the prime minister said on Monday.

Scott Morrison did not identify the country behind the attack.