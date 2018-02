A general view showing the olympic rings outside the Main Press Center (MPR) at the Alpensia Resort prior the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

The opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games was the target of a cyber attack by unidentified hackers, the PyeongChang Organizing Committee said Saturday.

The attack on the servers of the organizers of the Games led to malfunctions that disrupted the Main Press Center, the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Games (POCOG).