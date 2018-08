The Australian Cyber Security Centre logo is seen during the opening of the Australian Cyber Security Centre at the Brindabella Business Park in Canberra, Australia, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Minister for Defence Marise Payne (3-R, front), Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (R, front) and Minister for Cyber Security Angus Taylor (2-R, front) inspect computers during the opening of the Australian Cyber Security Centre at the Brindabella Business Park in Canberra, Australia, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks during the opening of the Australian Cyber Security Centre at the Brindabella Business Park in Canberra, Australia, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cyberattacks cost Australian citizens and companies more than AU$7 billion ($5.09 billion) a year, according to the country's prime minister on Thursday.

Malcolm Turnbull said that since 2016, the country's authorities have responded to more than 14,000 cybersecurity attacks by foreign nations or agencies.