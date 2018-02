A pedestrian walks past a Bitcoin currency poster at the entrance of an electronics retailers store in central Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 01, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese reporters wait outside the building hosting cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc.'s offices in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Rain drops are seen on the name of Coincheck written on a signboard at the building hosting cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc. offices in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A group of victims, who suffered losses in a cyber attack on Japan's Coincheck, filed a lawsuit against the cryptocurrency exchange operator on Thursday.

The class-action lawsuit was filed jointly at the Tokyo District Court by five individuals and two companies.