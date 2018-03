Naked cyclists paint their bodies as they take part in a protest along Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 10 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

Naked cyclists take part in a protest along Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 10 March 2018. Dozens of cyclists cycled in Sao Paulo to denounce the recklessness of some drivers and raise awareness about the hundreds of deaths because of road accidents. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

Dozens of cyclists rode their bicycles nude on Saturday in Sao Paulo, the biggest city in Brazil, to protest recklessness by motorized drivers and spread awareness about the hundreds of cyclists who are killed every year due to rash driving.

Naked, hands in the air, and facing the Paulista Avenue in the center of Sao Paulo, the bicycle enthusiasts demanded more respect and attention from the authorities.