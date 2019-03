A member of the Zimbabwe National Army and police carry a rescued person from a helicopter to a waiting ambulance outside Chimanimani, about 500 kilometers east of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Members of the community walk near one of the many damaged roads and bridges in Chimanimani, 450 km east of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

People salvaging iron sheets on the streets of Beira in Praia Nova, Beira, Mozambique, after the Cyclone Idai destroyed and damaged homes and knocked out electricity and communications, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Denis Onyodi / IFRC HANDOUT

Residents of Beira, Mozambique, trudge through flooded streets on Tuesday, March, 19, carrying possessions salvaged from homes destroyed by Cyclone Idai. EFE-EPA/Denis Onyodi/International Federation of the Red Cross/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Cyclone Idai claimed more than 200 lives in Mozambique and the death toll could grow exponentially, President Filipe Nyusi said Tuesday.

"We came here with 84 (confirmed deaths), but afterwards on the ground we were seeing that we are already at more than 200. And not only that, but there are also 350,000 citizens in risk situations," he said following an emergency Cabinet meeting in Beira, Mozambique's fourth-largest city and a major port.