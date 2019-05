A general view of the coastline at Konark in Puri district on the eve of cyclone Fani's landfall in Odisha, India, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

A handout photo made available by the NASA shows a Terra/MODIS satellite image of Cyclone Fani as it approaches the east coast of India, May 1, 2019 (issued May 2, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/NASA WORLDVIEW / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Local police patrol near the coastline at Konark in Puri district on the eve of cyclone Fani's landfall in Odisha, India, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Locals and fishermen take refuge in a makeshift shelter in Puri district on the eve of cyclone Fani's landfall on Odisha's coast, India, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Extremely severe cyclone, Fani, hit the eastern coast of India with wind speeds of up to 195 kilometers per hour (121 miles per hour) Friday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The authorities have evacuated more than 1 million people from the area.