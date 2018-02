A handout photo made available by NASA on Feb. 20, 2018 shows an image acquired by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on board the joint NASA/NOAA Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (SNPP) satellite of Cyclone Gita approaching New Zealand, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/NASA HANDOUT

Flights at five airports in New Zealand were cancelled on Tuesday due to Cyclone Gita, which last week left one person dead and caused extensive destruction in Tonga.

Air New Zealand reported that it had canceled all flights in and out of Wellington airport due to the cyclone, which was expected to reach central New Zealand with winds of up to 150 (93 miles) kilometers per hour.