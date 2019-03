A woman and her children carry some of their belongings after their village was destroyed by the recent Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani about 500 km east of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Members of the community stand near one of the many damaged roads in Chimanimani, 450 km east of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, Mar. 19, 2019 after Cyclone Idai hit the area. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Members of the Red Cross carry a rescued man from a helicopter to a waiting ambulance outside Chimanimani, about 500 kilometers east of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

More than 100 people have been killed after a category-4 storm slammed into Zimbabwe, the United Nations said in a report supplied to EFE on Wednesday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Cyclone Idai left more than 200 others injured and over 200 more missing.