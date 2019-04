A woman withy a child on her back walking through debris following Cyclone Idai in Ngangu, Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/AARON UFUMELI

People try to cross the river Munhinga by bypassing a damaged bridge after the passage of the cyclone Idai in Sussudenga district, Manica province, central Mozambique, Mar. 21,2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDRE CATUEIRA

People on a line wait for relief goods in the province of Sofala, central Mozambique, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/TIAGO PETINGA

The death toll from Cyclone Idai that struck southern Africa has risen to more than 800, according to official figures released Tuesday.

Rescue teams recovered the bodies of 80 people in one of the worst affected areas of Idai in the central part of Mozambique, bringing the number of dead to around 600, National Disasters Management Institute reported.