People use makeshift boats to navigate the flooded areas after the passage of the cyclone Idai in Matarara, Sussudenga district, Manica province, central Mozambique, Mar. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDRE CATUEIRA

Villagers walk on a narrow makeshift bridge after the original bridge was destroyed by Cyclone Idai in Kopa, Chimanimani, 500 kilometers east of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, Mar. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

A rescue helicopter flies over a section of mountain showing the effects after Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

The death toll from the category-4 cyclone that struck Zimbabwe has risen to 139, with 189 others still missing, authorities confirmed Thursday.

The Zimbabwean Ministry of Information said that at least 144 people were injured in Cyclone Idai, the storm that wreaked havoc across the African country on Saturday after making landfall in neighboring Mozambique. It also swept through landlocked nation of Malawi.