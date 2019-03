A bridge lies in ruins after it was destroyed by heavy rains brought by Cyclone Idai in Peacock, Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Relatives gather in a field after losing family members in Cyclone Idai in Peacock, Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Men walk over rock that destroyed houses after Cyclone Idai in Ngangu, Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

A destroyed road as result of heavy rains from Cyclone Idai in Peacock, Chimanimani, some 550km east of Harare, Zimbabwe, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Some of the victims of the Cyclone Idai sit inside a room where they are being provided temporary shelter at a hotel in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Hospital staff and a police officer prepare to disinfect temporary children's coffins outside a mortuary at Chimanimani rural district hospital where some of the dead people are being kept in Ngangu, Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

The Executive Director of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Henrietta Fore, speaks to reporters in Maputo, Mozambique, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADÉRITO CALDEIRA

Mass graves are seen where some of the dead people from Cyclone Idai were buried at the grave yard in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

The death toll from the category-4 cyclone that struck southeastern Africa has surpassed 600 in the countries of Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, according to official reports Saturday.

The National Disasters Management Institute of Mozambique said 417 people lost their lives by Cyclone Idai, 301 of them died in the central province of Sofala, where 123 people died in the badly hit regional capital Beira.