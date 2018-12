Water covers a street at a flooded community in the town of Bulan, Sorsogon province, Philippines, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE ROMEDOR GLORIANE

Children use a boat to navigate a street at a flooded community in the town of Bulan, Sorsogon province, Philippines, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE ROMEDOR GLORIANE

Filipino residents wade along a street at a flooded community in the town of Bulan, Sorsogon province, Philippines, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMEDOR GLORIANE

Filipino residents collect belongings from their damaged home at the landslide-hit community in Bulan, Sorsogon province, Philippines, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE ROMEDOR GLORIANE

Filipino residents ride on a boat during a rescue operation at a flooded community in the town of Bulan, Sorsogon province, Philippines, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMEDOR GLORIANE

A tropical storm has left at least 68 people dead and 128,982 affected in floods and landslides triggered by the weather disturbance over the weekend in the Philippines, officials said Monday.

The death toll due to the storm, locally called Usman, is still being verified, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.