Filipino villagers stand next to a river in flood hit town of Salvador, Lanao del Norte province, Philippines, 23 December 2017. EPA-EFE/JEOFFREY MAITEM

Filipino villagers wade on floodwater in flood hit town of Salvador, Lanao del Norte province, Philippines, 23 December 2017. EPA-EFE/JEOFFREY MAITEM

A Filipino government troop conducts patrol as villagers wade on floodwater in flood hit town of Salvador, Lanao del Norte province, Philippines, 23 December 2017. EPA-EFE/JEOFFREY MAITEM

Dozens of bodies were found Saturday after tropical cyclone Vinta plowed through the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, leaving flooded streets and overflowing rivers.

A total of 41 bodies were found by emergency personnel Saturday, Johnny Tawantawan, an administrator with the city of Salvador in Lanao del Norte province told epa Saturday.