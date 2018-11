People cross at a newly opened checkpoint linking the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities in Dherynia, Cyprus, Nov. 12,. EPA-EFEINGER

Two new crossing points linking the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities opened on Monday following productive negotiations between the divided island's leaders last month, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

In United Nations-moderated talks which took place last month between Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades and Northern Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci both leaders agreed to open two new crossing points, adding to the existing seven.