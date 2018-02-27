A Czech judge on Tuesday freed the former leader of the political branch of a Kurdish militia who had been arrested in Prague under an international arrest warrant issued by Turkey.

Salih Muslim Muhammad, a top former leader of the political branch of the Kurdo-Syrian People's Protection Units (YPG), had been arrested in Prague over the weekend and Ankara had on Monday demanded his extradition to Turkey, where the YPG is considered a terror group despite the group's alliance with the United States-led coalition in the fight against the Islamic State terror organization in Syria.