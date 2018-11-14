Scandal-ridden Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis spoke to the press on Wednesday following allegations based on a leaked video that his son was kidnapped in an operation backed by Babis to avoid him giving evidence in a European Union fraud probe into the politician.

The fraud investigation alleges that millionaire Babis is suspected of misuse of an EU subsidy totaling 50 million Czech Crowns ($2.1 million) which was re-invested into a company called Stork Nest owned by the family and in his son's name.