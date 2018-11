Czech PM Andrej Babis (2-R) and Czech Social Democrats Party (CSSD) chairman Jan Hamacek (2-L) attend a no-confidence vote within a session in the Czech Parliament in Prague, Czech Republic, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Czech PM Andrej Babis delivers a speech as he attends a no-confidence vote within a session in the Czech Parliament in Prague, Czech Republic, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

The Czech prime minister on Friday faced a parliamentary no-confidence vote amid allegations the millionaire PM had misused a European Union subsidy amounting to 50 million Czech koruna ($2.1 million).

Andrej Babis stood accused of embezzlement of EU funds that should have been allocated to support the growth of small and medium-sized businesses in the Czech Republic, however, the PM allegedly re-invested the funds into a company called Stork's Nest, owned by his family and in his son's name.