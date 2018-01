Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (C) attends a parliamentary session on a confidence vote in Czech parliament in Prague, Czech Republic, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

The Czech government led by a billionaire populist candidate on Tuesday had its investiture bid rejected by 116 of the 200 lower chamber lawmakers, spelling a fresh setback for a formation hampered by allegations of fraud.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis, the focus of a European Union subsidy fraud scandal, could only count on the support of his ANO party in parliament, as had been widely predicted by analysts ahead of the session.