Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (C, back to camera) is surrounded by security personnel as he faces proteters during his speech delivered at a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the invasion of Warsaw Pact troops in then Czechoslovakia in August 1968, outside the Czech Radio building in Prague, Czech Republic, Aug 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis waits for his speech during a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the invasion of Warsaw Pact members in Czechoslovakia in August 1968, outside the Czech Radio building in Prague, Czech Republic, Aug 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (C, background) is reflected in a mirror shown by protesters as he delivers his speech during a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the invasion of Warsaw Pact troops in then Czechoslovakia in August 1968, outside the Czech Radio building in Prague, Czech Republic, Aug 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Hundreds of protesters booed the Czech Republic's prime minister Tuesday when he was due to deliver a speech in central Prague to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia that put a bloody end to a period of liberalization known as the Prague Spring.

Protesters held placards, jeered and whistled when Andrej Babis, a divisive figure in Czech politics, gave the speech outside the Czech Radio building in downtown Prague.