Czech President Milos Zeman (L) and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (R) attend the removing of the Bohemian Crown Jewels in the St. Wenceslas Chapel at the St. Vitus Cathedral at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

The Czech Republic's prime minister on Tuesday called for his parliamentary immunity to be lifted so that he could face long-standing allegations of European Union subsidy fraud in court, just hours before lawmakers in the lower chamber were due to cast a vote on whether to let police press charges in the case.

The populist ANO party president Andrej Babis and his right-hand man Jaroslav Faltýnek, who were currently struggling to seek the cross-party backing required to have their minority government invested, said they would ask lawmakers to lift the parliamentary immunity that was granted to Babis following his success in the Oct. legislative elections.