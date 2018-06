Czech President Milos Zeman (R) hands over the documents as he appoints leader of the ANO movement Andrej Babis as new Czech Prime Minister at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

The president of the Czech Republic on Wednesday gave the leader of populist ANO (YES) party a second chance to form a government in a bid to end the political impasse in the country.

Andrej Babis had been interim prime minister since January after he was forced to resign when his first cabinet failed to endure a vote of no-confidence having won the legislative elections in October last year, with 30 percent of the votes.