First row, Israel's President Reuven Rivlin (2-R) and his wife Nechama (R) welcome President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman and his wife Ivana Zemanova (2-L) ahead of their meeting at the president's residence in Jerusalem, Israel, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israel's President Reuven Rivlin (2-L) welcomes President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman (2-R) ahead of their meeting at the president's residence in Jerusalem, Israel, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

The President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman (L) and Israel's President Reuven Rivlin (R) shake hands at the president's residence in Jerusalem, Israel, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

The president of the Czech Republic on Monday hailed his Israeli counterpart's proposal for one state with two nations, seeming to put aside the so-called two-state solution, which has been supported by the international community for decades, according to state-run Czech media.

Milos Zeman met with Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem, after arriving in Israel on Sunday for a three-day official visit.