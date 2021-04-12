The Czech Republic on Monday ended a state of health emergency for the first time in six months.
Czech Republic lifts months-long virus state of emergency
A teacher disinfects hands of a pupil as first to fifth grades return to elementary schools across the country, in Prague, Czech Republic, 12 April 2021. EFE-EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK
A pedagogical staff disinfects tables at a classroom as first to fifth grades return to elementary schools across the country, in Prague, Czech Republic, 12 April 2021. EFE-EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK
A parent helps a boy perform antigen test as first to fifth grades return to elementary schools across the country, in Prague, Czech Republic, 12 April 2021. EFE-EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK
A director of school shows pupils how to use antigen test as first to fifth grades return to elementary schools across the country, in Prague, Czech Republic, 12 April 2021. EFE-EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK
A boy takes an antigen test as first to fifth grades return to elementary schools across the country, in Prague, Czech Republic, 12 April 2021. EFE-EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK
