Czech Republic lifts months-long virus state of emergency

A teacher disinfects hands of a pupil as first to fifth grades return to elementary schools across the country, in Prague, Czech Republic, 12 April 2021. EFE-EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

A pedagogical staff disinfects tables at a classroom as first to fifth grades return to elementary schools across the country, in Prague, Czech Republic, 12 April 2021. EFE-EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

A parent helps a boy perform antigen test as first to fifth grades return to elementary schools across the country, in Prague, Czech Republic, 12 April 2021. EFE-EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

A director of school shows pupils how to use antigen test as first to fifth grades return to elementary schools across the country, in Prague, Czech Republic, 12 April 2021. EFE-EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK