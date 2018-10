Enthusiast dressed like a members of Czechoslovak army and visitors look on at a ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the creation of the independent Czechoslovak state, at the National Memorial on the Vitkov Hill in Prague, Czech Republic, 28 October 2018. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Soldiers on an armoured vehicle salute during a military parade to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the creation of the independent Czechoslovak state in Prague, Czech Republic, 28 October 2018. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Czech President Milos Zeman (R) and Slovak President (L) attend a ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the creation of the independent Czechoslovak state, at the National Memorial on the Vitkov Hill in Prague, Czech Republic, 28 October 2018. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the creation of the independent Czechoslovak state in Prague, Czech Republic, 28 October 2018. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the creation of the independent Czechoslovak state in Prague, Czech Republic, 28 October 2018. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

The Czech Republic on Sunday celebrated the centenary of the founding of Czechoslovakia with a huge military parade involving some 2,100 soldiers and over 236 land and air vehicles.

Some 1,500 guests of honor attended the parade, among them Czech President Milos Zeman and United States Secretary of Defense James Mattis.