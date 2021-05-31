The Czech Republic on Monday reopened indoor restaurants after a five-month closure to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.
Czech Republic reopens indoor dining
A waitress wearing a protective face mask takes order from guests during reopening at the Cafe Louvre in Prague, Czech Republic, 31 May 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
A waitress wearing a protective face mask talks to guests during reopening at the Cafe Louvre in Prague, Czech Republic, 31 May 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
