Czech authorities have set up drive-in polling stations so that people with Covid-19 or those observing quarantine periods can vote in the upcoming regional and senate elections.
Czech Republic sets up drive-in polling stations for voters with Covid
An election committee member works at a drive-in polling station in Prague, Czech Republic, 30 September 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK
An election committee member disinfects a ballot box at drive-in polling station in Prague, Czech Republic, 30 September 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK
An election committee member holds a ballot box for a voter at drive-in polling station in Prague, Czech Republic, 30 September 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK
