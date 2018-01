Cars drive past an election poster of Czech former chairman of the Czech Science Academy and presidential candidate Jiri Drahos in Prague, Czech Republic, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A car drives past a damaged election poster of Czech President Milos Zeman, who runs for re-election as Czech President in presidential elections, in Prague, Czech Republic, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A woman walks past an advertising poster (L) and election poster of Czech President Milos Zeman, who runs for re-election as Czech President in presidential elections, in Prague, Czech Republic, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Presidential elections were underway in the Czech Republic on Friday in a vote that was expected to be won by the incumbent head of state, an often incendiary figure known for his myriad controversial statements.

Some eight million Czechs are eligible to vote in what is only the second direct presidential election since democracy was reinstated in the central European nation in 1989, as such votes have normally been a prerogative of lawmakers and senators.