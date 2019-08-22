A man holds a banner on Aug. 21, 2019, that reads "USSR Occupation 1968." Tens of thousands of Czechs held a demonstration here Wednesday in which they remembered countrymen who were killed or injured on Aug. 21, 1969, when security forces violently quelled protests against the Soviet Union's crackdown a year earlier on the Prague Spring democratic reform movement. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Tens of thousands of demonstrators protest against Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Czech President Milos Zeman during a rally on Aug. 21, 2019, in which they remembered countrymen who were killed or injured on that date in 1969, when security forces violently quelled protests against the Soviet Union's crackdown a year earlier on the Prague Spring democratic reform movement. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A man lights candles next to five people playing dead on Aug. 21, 2019, in front of the headquarters of the Czech Communist Party to honor five people who died on that date in 1969, when security forces violently quelled protests against the Soviet Union's crackdown a year earlier on the Prague Spring democratic reform movement. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Tens of thousands of Czechs held a demonstration here Wednesday in which they remembered countrymen who were killed or injured on this date in 1969, when security forces violently quelled protests against the Soviet Union's crackdown a year earlier on the Prague Spring democratic reform movement.

During the march, people shouted slogans against two of the top leaders of the Central European country: Prime Minister Andrej Babis, a billionaire businessman and leader of the center-right ANO party, whose allies in parliament include the Communist party; and the former Social Democratic leader, President Milos Zeman.