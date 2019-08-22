Tens of thousands of Czechs held a demonstration here Wednesday in which they remembered countrymen who were killed or injured on this date in 1969, when security forces violently quelled protests against the Soviet Union's crackdown a year earlier on the Prague Spring democratic reform movement.
During the march, people shouted slogans against two of the top leaders of the Central European country: Prime Minister Andrej Babis, a billionaire businessman and leader of the center-right ANO party, whose allies in parliament include the Communist party; and the former Social Democratic leader, President Milos Zeman.