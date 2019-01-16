Hundreds gather in the Czech capital on Wednesday, Jan. 16, to mark the 50th anniversary of the self-immolation of student activist Jan Palach to protest the Soviet-led invasion and occupation of what was then Czechoslovakia. EFE-EPA/Martin Divisek

Hundreds of Czech citizens gathered in this capital on Wednesday to mark the 50th anniversary of the self-immolation of a college student who set himself on fire to protest the Communist regime of what was then Czechoslovakia, as documented by an epa-efe reporter present.

Jan Palach, a student of history and political economy at Prague's Charles University, set himself ablaze on Jan. 16, 1969, in iconic Wenceslas Square to protest against the loss of freedom and gradual apathy following the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia.