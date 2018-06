Photograph showing US Agency for International Development (USAID) director Haven Cruz-Hubbard during the presentation of the project aimed at combatting human trafficking and sexual exploitation in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jun 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Photograph showing Gladys Sanchez Richiez, head of the Dominican Republic's National School of Public Prosecution, during the presentation of the project aimed at combatting human trafficking and sexual exploitation in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jun 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Photograph showing Dominican Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez during the presentation of the project aimed at combatting human trafficking and sexual exploitation in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jun 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Dominican Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez said Tuesday that his office will train 32 prosecutors to raise awareness about human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

The initiative is sponsored by the Dominican country office of the US Agency for International Development.