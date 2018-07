Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama greets people upon arrival at a function to launch the 'Happiness Curriculum' for Delhi government schools in New Delhi, India, Jul. 2, 2018. EPA/STR

Indian deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia (L), chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (R) and Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama attend a function to launch the 'Happiness Curriculum' for Delhi government schools in New Delhi, India, Jul. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama speaks at a function to launch the 'Happiness Curriculum' for Delhi government schools in New Delhi, India, Jul. 2, 2018. EPA/STR

The Dalai Lama on Monday launched a "Happiness Curriculum" to be introduced in New Delhi schools which aims to include the pursuit of happiness in classroom teaching and help students develop capacities such as empathy and self-awareness.

During a ceremony to launch the curriculum at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi, the Dalai Lama stressed the need for developing compassion in children and said teachers had a bigger role than just telling their students about which books to read.