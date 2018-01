An Indian politician and activist who has become a leader of the lower castes in society known as Dalits on Friday recriminated the country's prime minister for remaining silent on violence allegedly launched against members of the community in recent days by radical Hindu groups.

Speaking in the capital New Delhi, an incensed Jignesh Mevani lashed out at PM Narendra Modi, urging him to break his silence on attacks against Dalits during a ceremony on Monday that left one person dead.