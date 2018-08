A Lao villager is helped by Thai rescuers to evacuate from a flooded area caused by the Xe Pian-Xe Nam Noy dam's collapse at a village in Sanamxai, Attapeu province, Laos, Jul. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABC LAOS NEWS

Laos authorities blamed the slow reconstruction efforts following a dam collapse, a month ago, on the presence of thousands of unexploded bombs from the Vietnam war era in the region.

Tuesday marked just under a month since 13 villages were flooded after more than five billion cubic meters of water was released in the southern Attapeu province on Jul. 23 after a part of an under-construction hydroelectric dam system had collapsed.