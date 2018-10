A handout photo made available by Lithuania's Ministry of Defence showing an aerial view of the Regina Seaways ferry about 110 km from Klaipeda seaport, in the Baltic Sea, Oct 2, 2018. The ferry was en route from the German port of Kiel to Lithuania's Klaipeda, when technical problems occurred, according to the ship's operator DFDS, denying earlier reports of a fire. EFE-EPA/LITHUANIA MINISTRY OF DEFENCE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Lithuania's Ministry of Defence showing an aerial view of the Regina Seaways ferry about 110 km from Klaipeda seaport, in the Baltic Sea, October 2, 2018. The ferry was en route from the German port of Kiel to Lithuania's Klaipeda, when technical problems occurred, according to the ship's operator DFDS, denying earlier reports of a fire. EFE-EPA/LITHUANIA MINISTRY OF DEFENCE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A Danish ferry that required a rescue operation in the Baltic Sea after an apparent engine failure in bad weather conditions has on Wednesday navigated safely to port in western Lithuania.

The ferry, which had 335 passengers on board, managed to dock at the ferry terminal in Klaipeda and was later towed to a local shipyard after suffering unspecified damage, according to the Lithuanian Navy.