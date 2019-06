Staffers guide a voter at a polling station in Aalborg, Denmark, June 5, 2019. Denmark is heading to the polls to elect a new parliament, the Folketing. EPA-EFE-EPA/Rene Schutze

Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen, Leader of Danish party Liberal Alliance, casts his vote at his local polling station on Stensballe School in Horsens, Denmark, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Claus Fisker

A voter lets her son cast her vote at a polling station in Odense, Denmark, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Tim Kildeborg Jensen

Mette Frederiksen, leader of The Danish Social Democrats (yellow dress), gives away roses to voters in a last minute campaign in Aalborg, Denmark, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rene Schütze

Denmark heads to the polls Wednesday as some 4,2 million voters have been summoned to vote at a general election where, according to most recent opinion polls, the left-wing opposition party leads and support for the far right could drop.

Voting stations opened at 6,00 GMT and will remain open until 18,00 GMT.