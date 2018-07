Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo attends a rally with thousands of sympathizers in Managua, Nicaragua, Jul. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega attends to a rally with thousands of sympathizers in Managua, Nicaragua, Jul. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega greets during a rally with thousands of sympathizers in Managua, Nicaragua, Jul. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Nicaragua's president on Saturday ruled out bringing forward elections scheduled for 2021 by two years to quell unrest following months of clashes which have left 310 people dead.

Speaking to supporters and state employees, Daniel Ortega pointed to the country's constitution, which stipulates that elections are held every five years.