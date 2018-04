Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen at a press briefing in front of the courthouse in Copenhagen after the verdict in the case of Peter Madsen, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen

A general view of members of the media at the Courthouse in Copenhagen, Denmark, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen

The Courthouse in Copenhagen, where the trial of Danish inventor Peter Madsen, charged with murdering and dismembering Swedish journalist Kim Wall aboard his homemade submarine takes place, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 25 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen

A Danish inventor found guilty of murdering a Swedish journalist inside his homemade submarine in a case that gripped the nation was on Wednesday condemned to life in prison without parole.

Peter Madsen, 47, was found guilty for the charges of premeditated murder, sexual assault and desecrating the corpse of Kim Wall, who went missing after boarding the UC3 Nautilus submarine for a profile on Madsen she was writing on the night of Aug. 10, 2017.