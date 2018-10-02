A handout undated photo released by DFDS shipping company on Oct 2, 2018, showing an aerial view of the Regina Seaways ferry at an undisclosed location. Reports on Oct 2, 2018 state the Regina Seaways vessel, with over 300 people onboard, travelling from Kiel (Germany) to Klaipeda (Lithuania) reported a fire incident crossing the Baltic Sea .EFE- EPA/DFDS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A Danish ferry with 335 passengers on board had to be rescued on Tuesday after it suffered an apparent engine failure and was left stranded in the Baltic Sea in international waters.

No victims were reported and the ferry did not require evacuation.