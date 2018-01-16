Denmark's prosecutor on Tuesday brought criminal homicide charges against an eccentric engineer and inventor who is suspected of having murdered a Swedish journalist aboard his self-built submarine.

The prosecution announced it would ask for a life sentence for Peter Madsen in the upcoming trial, which is set to begin on Mar. 8 and seeks to clarify the circumstances behind the death of Kim Wall, who disappeared last summer after joining Madsen at sea for a feature about his homemade submersible vessel and whose mutilated body parts were later found by police.