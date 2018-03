A rescue team search for the wreckage of Iranian airline Aseman flight EP3704, on Zagros mountain, Semirom, Iran, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MIZAN NEWS AGANCY/MOHAMMAD KHADEMOSHEIKH

Mountaineering teams located the black box flight data recorder belonging to the Iranian commercial aircraft that crashed on Feb. 18 in a mountainous region in the center of the country, killing 65 people, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization confirmed on Sunday.

The CAO's director for public relations, Reza Jafarzadeh, stated that mountaineers had found the black box a few days ago on the slopes of Dena Mountain, near the city of Yasuj in southwestern Iran.