The Prime Minister of Spain was on Monday given an ultimatum as his party's main allies insisted he call elections or face a vote of no confidence, which the president of parliament has announced would be debated later in the week.

The ruling conservative Popular Party was last week found guilty of corruption in a stunning court verdict focusing on a vast network of bribery, embezzlement and illegal financing that has become the biggest political scandal in Spain's recent history, leading the opposition Socialist Party (PSOE) to table a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.