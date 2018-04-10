Police officers near a bench, where Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found, in Salisbury, Britain, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

A woman who was taken severely ill alongside her father, a former Russian spy, in what the United Kingdom government deemed a state-sponsored nerve agent attack in the picturesque southern English city of Salisbury has been discharged from the hospital, medical officials said Tuesday.

Yulia Skripal, 33, was found slumped over a park bench with her father, Sergei Skripal, 66, on Mar. 4 in an alleged assassination plot that gripped the nation and sparked a high-profile diplomatic spat between the UK and Russia, who have denied a slew of accusations that they were behind the poisoning.