Photograph showing Bertha Zúñiga daughter of slain Honduran environmentalist and Indian leader Berta Caceres during a press conference in Guatemala City,Guatemala, Aug 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Edwin Bercian

The Daughter of slain Honduran environmentalist and Indian leader Berta Caceres on Monday made an appeal to the international community to observe next month's trial of eight people charged in the 2016 crime.

"We are calling international observers because it poses a challenge," Bertha Zuñiga said at a press conference in Guatemala City, where she was accompanied by Honduran attorney Heidy Alachan.