British broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough has been appointed People's Advocate for the United Nations' Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

Attenborough will address world leaders and the public at COP26, considered the most important meeting in the fight against climate change since the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015, and where a consensus on tackling the environmental emergency will be sought. EFE