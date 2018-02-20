Tree trunks, which were submersed when the dam was full, stand in the critically low Theewaterskloof Dam in Villiersdorp, South Africa, 23 January 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NIC BOTHMA

The drought-stricken municipality of Cape Town, South Africa managed to push back even further the so-called "Day Zero," now set for Jul. 9, at which point all taps are to be shut off due to critically low water reserves, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Initial estimates had predicted that "Day Zero" would arrive as soon as March; however, continued efforts to reduce consumption have given the second largest city in South Africa more time before its residents must rely on local distribution points for water.