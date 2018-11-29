Permanent Representative of the Syrian Arab Republic to the United Nations, Bashar Jaafari (R), during the 11th round of talks on Syria in Astana, Kazakhstan, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

The 11th round of talks on Syria held in the Kazakh capital of Astana concluded Thursday without progress after three days of negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition as well as Russia, Iran and Turkey, the countries that sponsor the ceasefire in the Arab country, the UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria said.

Staffan de Mistura, who attended the talks, lamented the fact that the negotiations had failed to reach an agreement on the composition of the Syrian constitutional committee, a process that reached a dead end 10 months ago.