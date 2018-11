An eight ton whale on the shore of Lisbon, Portugal. Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Aveiro Capital

An 8-ton whale was found dead Tuesday on a beach in Mira, a town on Portugal's central Atlantic coast, the harbor master in the port of Aveiro told EFE.

The 18.5m-(60.7ft)-long whale is in an advanced stage of decomposition, and this, along with its size, complicates the task of removing the body, Carlos Isabel said.